Yogi Tweaks Atal Scheme To Benefit Covid Orphans

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has approved a proposal seeking amendments in the Atal Residential School Scheme to help children affected by Covid-19.

The Atal Residential School Scheme aims to provide quality and free education to children of poor labourers, according to a government press release.

"Now, children who have lost one or both their parents during Covid-19 pandemic will also be able to benefit. The Women Welfare Department will make available the list of such children to us. Under the scheme, free quality residential education from Class 6 to 12 will be made available," an official said.

In the order issued, it has been mentioned that the amendment in the present system of the Atal Residential School Scheme has been unanimously approved by the Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The maintenance and social security of registered construction workers will be fully ensured in the interest of eligible construction workers, an official said.

The eligibility conditions of the scheme have also been amended.

Admission will be given only to the children of the registered construction workers who have completed at least three years of membership of the board after registration. Earlier this period was kept only for one year. However, the eligibility of maximum two children of the registered working family to study in the school remains the same as before.

Every year the admission of children of construction workers and the children eligible for the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana will be made on the basis of the procedure laid down by the Atal Residential School Committee.

"The state government will make the payment of expenses related to destitute children and children eligible for the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana (general) to the Atal Residential School Committee, through which funds will be provided to the schools. For this, the Atal Residential School Committee will have to operate a separate account.

"Under the scheme, the same rule was prescribed earlier for orphans as well, but now the names of destitute children and children eligible for Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana have been added," an official said.

—IANS