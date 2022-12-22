Yogi Adityanath Chairs High Level Meeting On Covid-19 Management

Lucknow: With Covid cases rising in other countries over the past few days, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the Covid situation in the state along with the high-level Team 9 constituted for the purpose of Covid-19 management and gave necessary instructions to the officials.

Even as new Covid cases were detected in different countries over the past one week, the situation in Uttar Pradesh remains under control with not a single positive case being reported in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Government, the strategy of trace, test, treatment and vaccine under the guidance of the Prime Minister to prevent Covid has proved successful.

"It is possible that there may be an increase in new cases in the coming days, so we have to be alert. This is not the time to panic, but to be alert and careful. Covid protocol has to be strictly followed and make people aware to wear face masks in crowded public places like hospitals, buses, railway stations, and markets. The public address system needs to be activated once again," the Chief Minister's office said in a statement.

The changing trend of Covid should be closely monitored. Medical Education and Health Department should prepare with better coordination. The policy will be decided in consultation with the state-level Health Advisory Committee and maintain constant communication with the Ministry of Health, Government of India, read the statement.

The statement also mentions that the new variant of Covid-19 should be continuously monitored and genome sequencing should be done whenever new cases are found. It also talks about the need to increase daily testing. "The Daily testing should be increased. People suffering from serious, incurable diseases, and the elderly will have to take special precautions," said the statement. It also mentions that in accordance with the spirit of the Prime Minister's mantra, "Jahan Bimar, Wahin Upchar," the cooperation of village heads, Asha, Anganwadi workers and ANMs should be taken as these people have played a valuable role in the fight against Covid-19 so far. It talks about the need to contribute effectively again to track sick people with Covid symptoms in their areas and provide immediate hospital/doctor services as per the need.

Claiming that Uttar Pradesh is the most vaccinated state, the statement said that about 39.06 crore vaccination doses have been administered so far. As many as 4.48 crore precaution doses have also been given in the state. However, with the new variant of Covid, the pace of precautionary dose vaccination should be expedited and people made aware of the importance of this dose.

Talking about the infrastructure development of the hospitals, the statement mentions that ICUs, ventilators, and specialist doctors were deployed in every district ensuring the functioning of medical equipment, proper availability of doctors, and paramedical staff in all hospitals whether rural or urban.

The statement mentions that it is the priority of the state government to make good quality medicines available to the people at low cost. It should be ensured that there is no shortage of life-saving medicines in the state adding that there is a need to improve the functioning of the Medical Supplies Corporation of the state. —ANI