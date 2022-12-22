Yogesh Bhatt Sworn In As U'khand Information Commissioner

Dehradun: Yogesh Bhatt was sworn in here on Wednesday as the state information commissioner.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhatt at a simple ceremony held at Raj Bhawan.

Chief information commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha, Chief Secretary SS Sindhu and DGP Ashok Kumar were present on the occasion apart from state information commissioners Vivek Sharma, Vipin Chandra and Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama.

At a press conference held soon after the swearing in ceremony of Bhatt, Chief information commissioner Punetha said the commission had heard a total of 3,960 cases between January, 2022 to November, 2022 out of which 2,631 were disposed of. —PTI