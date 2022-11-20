Yoga Teacher Dr Ranjana Dubey Honored With Special Award

Dineshpur (The Hawk): City's yoga teacher Dr. Ranjana Dubey was honored with a special award by Magic Book of Records for her remarkable contribution in the field of Yoga and Naturopathy. Dr. Dubey said that the Magic Book of Records organization honors individual talents for their remarkable contribution in various fields of society all over the world. Last day, 81 talents of the world were honored in a program organized at the Central Hall of Dasmesh Plaza, Sector 20B, Faridabad (Haryana). He told that he was selected for the 2022 award for the work done by him in the field of Yoga and Naturopathy in the last 10 years. The chairman of the organization, world famous magician Samrat Dr. CP Yadav honored him by giving him a citation along with a memento. There is a wave of happiness in the area on his achievement.