YEAREND INTERVIEW: All facilities ready for new Covid variant: UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak

Lucknow (The Hawk): According to Brajesh Pathak, the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the state's health department was completely prepared to deal with the new Covid-19 variant.

He said that the system worked well and that mock drills were held in each hospital.

The Deputy CM said to IANS that the UP government had increased its vigilance due to the growing threat of the deadly disease in certain nations, particularly China.

He asserted that all oxygen plants, as well as the oxygen flow through the pipes and ventilators, were in good operating order. In addition, the hospital personnel was prepared to handle the scenario.

According to Pathak, the state has made masks a requirement in congested locations by adopting the Center's recommendations.

He said that the patient's sample, which was sent for genome testing after the patient travelled from China to Agra, was fully healthy and was at home.

No panic, according to Pathak, was evident in the state.

Pathak, who oversees the state's health division, has been conducting periodic raids on hospitals to evaluate their security measures.

When questioned about it, Pathak said that attempts were being made to address the issues and that the state of the hospitals had been improving as a result of unexpected inspections. He noted that there was no lack of medications in public hospitals.

He claimed that Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Kendras had been established in various locations to guarantee that the underprivileged could access medications at reduced costs.

When asked about the growing crowds at the trauma centre, the Deputy CM responded that the facility was being used to treat accident victims and patients with significant injuries.

He asserted that those who arrived at the centre were given care, and hospitals were being modernised to lessen the strain there.

The district hospitals, he said, were also opening trauma centres.

Pathak informed the audience that there were medical colleges operating in 65 of the state's districts, leaving only 14 for new colleges to be established.

Pathak stated that action was being taken against unregistered hospitals and that they were being shut down in huge numbers in response to the exorbitant fees levied in private hospitals.

According to Pathak, the BJP supported the Dalits and members of the lower classes in the state's local body elections when it came to the subject of reservation.

He claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) frequently protested and sought to hold onto power despite popular rejection.

He charged the SP with acting solely in the interests of their own advancement, not that of society.

Pathak argued that politics shouldn't be associated with power in response to the declining political discourse.

He also denounced the politicians' personal attacks on them on social media.

All major businesspeople, according to Pathak, who recently returned from a foreign trip for the Global Investor Summit, wanted to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

The tour, in his opinion, was a success, and he predicted that the state will soon be in the top spot economically.

(Inputs from Agencies)