Wrestler murder case: Two of Olympian Sushil's fugitive associates have been apprehended

New Delhi (The Hawk): Two friends of imprisoned Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar who had been on the run since the May 2021 murder of 23-year-old aspiring wrestler Sagar Dhankar have been found, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

Ankit Dabas, 28, a resident of the village of Sultanpur Dabas, and Joginder alias Kala, 43, a resident of the hamlet of Pooth Kalan, were the subjects of a reward of Rs 50,000 each offered by the police for information resulting in their capture. Both had fled the scene after Sagar's passing.

In connection with an alleged property dispute, Sushil Kumar and others are charged with assaulting Dhankar, a former junior national wrestling champion who lives in Rohtak, Haryana, and his companions on May 4, 2021, in the parking lot of the city's Chhatrasal stadium.

(Inputs from Agencies)