Would have been happier if Sisodia had presented budget: Delhi Finance Minister

New Delhi: A day after the Union ministry of home affairs approved the budget for the national capital city, Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presented it in the Assembly on Wednesday.



While presenting the budget in the House, Gahlot said, "I would have been happier if Manish Sisodia had presented the budget. He is my elder brother. I am sure the best wishes of children all over the world are with Manish Sisodia. This is the ninth budget of the Delhi government and the first budget for me."



"The network of Delhi Metro doubled between 2015-23. Today, the number of buses has increased to 7,379, which is the highest. Today the government has made Delhi a city of Tricolours. The budget is important for Delhi as we are hosting the G20. So this budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi," said the finance minister.



"The Delhi model is a guarantee that they will get free water and electricity during such times of inflation," he said.



While tabling the annual budget, he said the government is committed to solve the problem of the three garbage mounds in Delhi with the MCD.



He lauded the Delhi model of governance, and said the Kejriwal government has shown zero tolerance for corruption.



Gahlot said that the national capital was now turned into the 'city of Tricolours' under the government's 2021-22 Deshbhakti budget'. IANS

