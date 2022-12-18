World tour for 2023 Global Investors Summit by UP minister & officials

Noida (The Hawk): Prior to the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, which will be place in February of next year, a group of state ministers and officials is touring numerous nations in an effort to attract foreign investors.

In an effort to attract investors, Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Noida-Greater Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO Arun Vir Singh are touring numerous nations, including Australia and Singapore.

In the YEIDA region, three Japanese corporations would invest Rs 17,500 crore. During roadshows in Japan, YEIDA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for investment with many companies. A major corporation has indicated its desire to invest up to Rs. 20 billion in Medical Device Park.

While some corporations can invest up to Rs 10,000 crore in data centres, some can invest more. In one to two days, all of these recommendations will be agreed upon. Foreign investment in the state, including Gautam Budh Nagar, will increase the likelihood of employing approximately 60,000 people.

Takeshi Ando of the Nissenken Quality Evaluation Center has inked an MOU with Tokyo Laborties for the establishment of a Quality and Evaluation Center on around 100 acres of land in the Textile and Apparel Park in the YEIDA region. This project will provide employment for around 10,000 Yamuna Authority employees.

SLG Capital Singapore will invest approximately Rs 8000 billion in Greater Noida and Noida. This contract was signed in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Minister Swatantra Dev Singh.

This is a significant accomplishment for the UP government's efforts to attract investors to Singapore. Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of Noida-Greater Noida Authority, signed the MOU with the company's representative. The location of the data centre in the Noida-Greater Noida region will be determined at a later date.

During the roadshow in Singapore, State Government representatives also met with Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SICCI) representatives. Singaporean investors were assured of receiving land and other services.

During the Global Investors Summit, SICCI will collaborate with Singaporean investors to promote investment in Uttar Pradesh. Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) CEO Mayur Maheshwari, and Noida-Greater Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari signed an MoU with SICCI for this purpose.

Gautam Buddha University students will soon be able to study and do research at Western Sydney University on issues such as urban agriculture, urban forestry, green cities, and water conservation. Ritu Maheshwari and Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh have partnered with Western Sydney University.

This will improve the future chances of the students at this institution. The partnership with Western Sydney University will allow students from both nations to study together.

