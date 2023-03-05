World Women's day 2023

Vijay Garg

World Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March. At present, women of the country and the world are contributing in nation building. Women are playing a strong role in every field. Today, women are showing their performance at the international level in the sports world, while on the other hand, they are also strengthening their role in the business world and politics. Indian women are working in the highest and powerful positions of the country. Before independence and during the war of independence, many Indian The story of strong personality of women is prevalent. Many women also participated in the Indian Constituent Assembly, many of whom held political positions in the country. Presently women are giving their participation in the field of politics. She is handling the country's highest post i.e. President to Finance Ministry and many other departments. Let us know about the strong women politicians of the country, who are making waves in politics. nirmala sitharaman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is currently the most powerful and popular SHe is a politician. Sitharaman's name has been appearing in Forbes' list of 100 Most Powerful Women for four consecutive years. Sitharaman is the full time finance minister who is continuously handling the finance matters. Prior to this, she has also taken charge of the Defense Ministry. Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is counted among the most powerful politicians in the country. Mamta Banerjee is being appointed as the Chief Minister of the state for three consecutive terms. Along with handling the state, Mamta is also the president of her party Trinamool Congress. Apart from this, Mamta Banerjee has also been the Railway Minister twice at the Center. Advertisement mayawati Mayawati is the most powerful name in the politics of Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati is the National President of Bahujan Samaj Party. She has been in politics for a long time and has been the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. In politics, Mayawati is known as 'Behenji'. Sonia Gandhi The daughter-in-law of the Gandhi family, Sonia Gandhi has taken charge of the Indian National Congress following the demise of mother-in-law Indira Gandhi and husband Rajiv Gandhi. that party She was the national president. Sonia Gandhi is the MP from Rae Bareli. Rae Bareli is called a Congress bastion because Sonia Gandhi has been winning political victories here for years. She herself never held any major position but handled the politics of the center. Advertisement Draupadi Murmu Draupadi Murmu, the country's second woman President, currently holds the highest position. Draupadi Murmu has also been the Governor of Jharkhand. She was the first woman to become the governor of this state.

—The Hawk Features