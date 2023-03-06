World Women's Day 2023 From Indian Women Scientists Whose Inventions And Experiments Helped Progress Science And Technology

Vijay Garg

From being a minority in science, women now hold the most important positions, an idea previously unacceptable in a field. From winning the Nobel Prize to making it to NASA, women scientists have etched their names in history. (top row) Tessy Thomas, Ritu Karidhal, M Vanitha, Gagandeep Kang; (below) Mangala Mani, Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, Chandrima Shah in India, science And tech is a male-dominated field, like most of the world. However, in organizations such as ISRO and INSA, women like Ritu Karidhal, Chandrima Shah and others have taken the lead and taken up new projects with far-reaching consequences. Here is a list of women whose scientific endeavors have broadened the horizons of science on Earth and beyond. 1. Tessy Thomas Tessy Thomas, also known as the 'Missile Woman' of India, is the Director General of Aeronautical Systems and Defense Research and Development Organisation. Former Project Director of Agni-IV Missile in DRDO. She is the first woman scientist to head a missile project in India. The 56-year-old Tessy holds a doctorate in Missile Guidance and has worked in the field for three decades. He has contributed to DRDO in guidance, trajectory simulation and mission design. He designed the guidance scheme for long-range missile systems, which is used in all Agni missiles. He was awarded the Agni Self-Reliance Award in 2001Was. She is the recipient of several fellowships and honorary doctorates. 2. Ritu Karidhal As the Mission Director of the Chandrayaan-2 mission, Ritu Karidhal was brought in to lead one of India's most ambitious lunar projects. She was responsible for the expansion and execution of the craft's forward autonomy system, which operated independently of the satellite's functions in space and responded appropriately to malfunctions. Ritu, popularly known as 'Rocket Woman of India', joined ISRO in the year 2007 andHe was also the Deputy Operations Director of the Mars Orbiter Mission, Mangalyaan. An aerospace engineer, he was born and brought up in a middle-class family in Lucknow. He has a BSc in Physics from Lucknow University and an ME degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science. In 2007, Ritu was awarded the ISRO Young Scientist Award by the then President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam. 3. Muthiah Vanitha Muthiah Vanitha is the Project Director of Chandrayaan-2. he interplanetary mission in ISRO She is the first woman to lead the He was promoted from Associate Director of Mission to Project Director. He is from Chennai and Electronics Systems Engineer from College of Engineering, Guindy. Vanitha has worked in ISRO for more than three decades. He started as a junior engineer in hardware testing and development and has quickly moved up the ladder. He has occupied several roles in the Digital Systems Group of ISRO Satellite Center leading the Telemetry and Telecommand Divisions, and She has been the Deputy Project Director for several satellites including Cartosat-1, Oceansat-2 and Megha-Tropiques. Earlier she has also managed data operations for remote sensing satellites. In the year 2006, she has been awarded the Best Woman Scientist Award. 4. Gagandeep Kang Gagandeep Kang, a virologist and scientist, is known for his interdisciplinary research on the entry, development and prevention of enteric infections and their sequelae in children in India. She is the first Indian woman scientist to receive this honor.Elected as Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS). FRS is the oldest scientific institution in the world, and is dedicated to promoting excellence in science. Gagandeep is the executive director of the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad and the chairman of the World Health Organization's (WHO) South East-Asia Immunization Technical Advisory Group. It created a national rotavirus and typhoid surveillance network, set up laboratories to support vaccine trials,established, and conducted phase one through three clinical trials of the vaccine, a comprehensive approach that has supported two OHO qualified unqualified vaccines.

Two Indian companies. She is also investigating the complex relationship between infection, gut function, and physical and cognitive development, and is trying to build a strong human immunology research base in India. 5. Mangala Mani ISRO's 'Polar Woman' Mangala Mani is the first woman scientist of ISRO to spend more than a year in the icy landscape of Antarctica. 56 years old Mangala had never experienced snowfall before being selected for this mission. In November 2016, she was part of a 23-member team that went on an expedition to Bharati, India's research station in Antarctica. He spent 403 days for the operation and maintenance of ISRO's ground station. She will soon be seen in a BBC series about women in science. In a newspaper article, she said, "Women are leading the way in every field. Women just need to be prepared, ready, and take that opportunity."when it comes. With Knowledge Exploding, the sky is not the limit, much is beyond." 6. Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan . He is responsible for creating the algorithm and chip that is responsible for fetching information from Pluto, whose existence as a planet was being questioned. The chip on the spacecraft collects the signals and transmits them back to the space station. which is threebillion miles away. After completing her bachelor's degree in Mumbai, Kamakshi studied information theory at Stanford. Later, as the principal scientist at AdMob, he explored the idea of ??machine learning stacks, after which he began research where his technology led him to work in tandem with the universe. Now, she's gone back to learning the stack and created a simple technology of her own in the form of Drawbridge — which has become one of America's fastest growing women-led companies.Went to P. Based in San Mateo, California, she is building a complex algorithm to be more seamless about how users interact with online ads as well as across different interfaces – smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. 7. Chandrima Shah Chandrima is a biologist and the first woman president of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA). He assumed office on January 1 this year. In the 85 years of its existence, the Academy has never had a woman president until she took office.Did not handle Chandrima was first elected to INSA in 2008, and served as its Vice President between 2016 and 2018. He specializes in cell biology, and has done extensive research on the 'Leishmania' parasite that causes kala-azar. She has also written more than 80 research papers. He was awarded the ICMR's Shakuntala Amirchand Award (1992) and the Special Award for the 50th Anniversary of the DNA Double Helix Discovery (50) for "significant contributions to the understanding of the cell death process in various model organisms" such as Received e awards. Being ignored by male colleagues in his early days as a scientist, who would not even shake hands with a female scientist, inspired him to .

—The Hawk Features