World Radio Day Celebrated By School Of Communication Studies, PU, Chandigarh

Chandigarh (The Hawk): School of Communication Studies and PU Radio Jyotirgamaya today marked the World Radio Day and the 12thAnniversary of the PU Radio. Dr. Bhavneet Bhatti, Chairperson, School of Communication Studies at Panjab University, met with Prof. RenuVig, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University and released the posters for six new radio shows today. The shows revolve around diverse themes of community welfare.

The show ‘Health for Youth’ is in collaboration with the Centre for Social Work, Panjab University. Dr. Gaurav Gaur, Chairperson, Centre For Social Work shared the concept behind the show. The show ‘Shodh SAMWAAD’ is a joint initiative with CRIKC and Prof. Gaurav Verma, Coordinator CRIKC explained the idea behind the show. The other shows that were released today are Kisse Punjab De; Meri Kahani: A Story of Achievers; Courses and Careers at PU; and Vichaar aur Vyapaar: The Start-Up Story.

The school also organised an event on this year's theme, "Radio and Peace." Dr. Bhavneet Bhatti, the Chairperson, addressed the students and spoke about various reforms for the SCS Radio, i.e., Jyotirgamaya 91.2 MHz. Along with World Radio Day, SCS also celebrated the anniversary of its Community Radio Station Jyotirgamaya. Dr. Archana Singh, a senior professor, also briefed the students about the importance of celebrating Radio Day. TheSchool also hosted 80 students from University School of Open Learning (USOL) & Dev Samaj College of Education, Sector 36 who were accompanied by Dr. Rajbir, faculty member, Dev Samaj College of Education and JeesuJaskanwar Singh, Coordinator, Education Department, USOL. As part of the educational visit, the students received a hands on experience with respect to radio production.