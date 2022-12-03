World Disable Day Celebrated With Pomp

Sandeep Bisht

Kotdwar (The Hawk): On the occasion of world disabled day a Life oriented Program was organised for differently-abled children. Bal Bharti School & Vimla Kundan Sewa Gram specially invited 60 differently-abled children of Shree Aadi Shankara Divyang Vidyalaya Jhandichaur and Divya Divyang Sansthan Nimbuchor with the aim of uplifting them into the mainstream of the society. The Chief guest of this grand program Chandra Prakash thapliyal, Guest of honour Chandra Prakash Sharma, Rahul ji district campaigner R.S.S, Blood Man Daljit Singh, Virender Rawat District president BJP and Giriraj Rawat inaugurated the program by lighting the lamp.

The School children performed in cultural programs along with the disabled children and the various games were also conducted for these special childrens. PLV sandeep from District Legal Service Authority , Pauri Garhwal provided the legal information and gave assurance of resolving their problems.

On this occasion,all the speakers appreciated Bal Bharti School & Vimla Kundan Seva Gram for conducting such events. At the end of the program, sweaters and woolen caps were distributed to all the special childrens,courtesy of Giriraj Rawat and Satya Prakash Thapliyal. Social worker Namrata Kandari provided food items to the differently-abled children in the memory of her grandfather and Daljit Singh provided biscuits and teaching material to these special childrens.On this occasion Prakash Kothari, Janardan Budakoti, Dr. V. S Negi, Yogambar Singh Rawat, President Saksham, Capt Khantwal, Shini Lakheda, Kavita Malasi etc were present.The programme was hosted by BJP General Secretary Gaurav Joshi.