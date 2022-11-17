Women will be represented on 50% of UP school committees

Lucknow (The Hawk): In government and aided primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh, school management committees will now have a 50 percent female representation.

All of the state's District Magistrates have been provided with these guidelines. Deepak Kumar, principal secretary (basic education), stated, "There will be 15 members on the school management committee, 11 of whom will be parents or guardians of the students, and 50 percent of the members will be women."

On November 30, the current school management committees (SMCs) will expire and be replaced by new ones.

The remaining four members will consist of an elected member of the local authority chosen by the local authority, an auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM) chosen by the headmaster of the school, a lekhpal appointed by the district magistrate, and the head teacher or, in the absence of the head teacher, the in-charge head teacher, who shall be the ex-officio member.

The order states that parents or guardians of children from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and weaker sections will serve as parent members of the (respective) school management committee.

Additionally, the order states, "Only one school management committee shall be formed in primary, upper primary, and composite schools established on the same premises." In every Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in the state, a school management committee will be established."

The official stated, "The work of forming new school management committees in the schools must be completed between November 20 and November 30, in order for the newly formed school management committee to begin functioning on December 1."

In light of the most recent provisions of the National Education Policy-2020, the Nipun Bharat Mission, and the financial system, the guidelines for the formation of new School Management Committees in all schools with the exception of unaided schools have been issued.

Every two years, this committee will be reconstituted. After the tenure of the committee has expired for 23 months, the process of forming a new school management committee should be initiated.

Before the end of the twenty-fourth month, a new committee should be formed. In an open meeting, the parent members of the school management committee will be selected by consensus.

In the event of a dispute, a secret ballot will be held in the presence of the education officer for the block. Each class must be represented in the selection of eleven parent members of the school management committee.

