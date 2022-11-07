Woman stopped at India-Nepal border in Bihar with only a California driver's licence

Patna (The Hawk): At the India-Nepal border in Kishanganj district, the Sashastra Seema Bal and the Bihar Police have detained a woman who was only in possession of a California driver's licence.

Farida Malik, who is of Pakistani descent but declares to be a citizen of the United States, was named as the woman. She attempted to slip across a security checkpoint in the Kishanganj district near the Galgalia border without any legitimate documents when she was stopped.

Officials claim that Malik was detained and sentenced in Uttarakhand a year ago. She was deported to the US after being freed. She returned to India at this time, but it remained unclear why.

"She is being questioned while we have her imprisoned in the women's police station. Additionally, we have notified the US Consulate in Kolkata. We are attempting to determine why she arrived in India and why she is travelling to Nepal. The claimed woman did not have valid identification, such as a passport or visa. She simply has her driver's licence with her. Malik's movements are suspicious "a police officer from Kishanganj's women's station claimed.

