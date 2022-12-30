Woman killed, leopard fear in Bharatpur, Chhattisgarh

Raipur (The Hawk): A man-eating leopard has terrorised the residents of the Kunwarpur forest area in the Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur district of Chhattisgarh. Two people have been assaulted by the beast, including a woman who later died from her injuries.

The second casualty, a youngster, is still being treated.

When he visited the region, Collector P.S. Dhruv urged the locals to be alert. He made a promise that the leopard would be captured quickly.

He instructed the populace to carry sticks for protection and to use extreme caution when in bushes and abandoned locations.

The Collector asked a man tending to his livestock close to some bushes to be watchful as he made his way back.

(Inputs from Agencies)