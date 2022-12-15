Woman killed by jilted lover on crowded Kerala road

Thiruvananthapuram (The Hawk): On a busy road here on Thursday, a 46-year-old ex-lover killed his 12-year partner, a 50-year-old woman.

When Sindhu was travelling along the main road in Peroorkada, Rajesh attacked her by stabbing her three times with a knife.

Despite being taken to a hospital in a hurry, Sindhu passed away from her wounds.

When Rajesh was put into police custody, he admitted to the murder and claimed that although he and the victim had been together for the previous 12 years, she had recently become distant from him.

In the suburbs of the capital city, the defendant owns a juice bar.

A police investigation has been opened.

