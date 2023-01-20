Woman hit and drag case: Court rejects bail plea of accused Deepak

New Delhi: In the hit-and-run case where a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while trapped under a car in the nation's capital, the Delhi Police have invoked Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, a city sessions court was informed on Friday even as it rejected the bail application of one of the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar dismissed the bail application of Deepak Khanna after the prosecution said the investigation was at a crucial stage.

Anjali Singh, a scooter rider, was killed on New Year's Day after being struck by a car that dragged her for almost 12 kilometres. Khanna is suspected of being one of the five occupants of the automobile.—Inputs from Agencies