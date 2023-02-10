Will keep raising Adani topic within and outside Parliament, it's a massive scam: Congress chief Kharge

New Delhi: On Friday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that his party will continue to bring up the Adani issue both in and out of Parliament, adding that if the administration did not operate democratically, "people would get rid of it."

At a news conference held at the Congress headquarters, Kharge asked the government a series of 10 questions about a number of topics, including the scandal surrounding the business group headed by industrialist Gautam Adani and the removal of some remarks made by party leader Rahul Gandhi and him from Parliament.

He claimed that the Adani "scam" was a massive waste of taxpayer money and questioned the government's reluctance to launch a JPC investigation.—Inputs from Agencies