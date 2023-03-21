Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Who's Whose or Whooj or Whooa or Whoosh or Whooz...Neither's Neither, Either's Neither...Says so World's PshychoDad Sigmund Freud, 24x7 engrossed in digging out why 'R' and 'C' can not stick at all, both of them being ardently individualistic, megalomaniac, egoccemtric, magniloquent, "kingly"...Both reportedly want to restart new world orders in their own individual might carving out a sure niche for themselves in the whole world + gobble USA, come what may in the imminent ensuing years. Both now are rehearsing toward that from now itself. Who's Thus Whose... Gotcha, Huh?!?