When Gujarat HC overturns CIC judgement, Kejriwal says nation should know PM's academic qualifications

New Delhi: As the Gujarat High Court overturned an order of the Central Information Commission for providing information on Narendra Modi's degree to him on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal queried whether or not the country has a right to know the prime minister's academic credentials.

Judge Biren Vaishnav ruled in favour of Gujarat University's appeal of the Central Information Commission's (CIC) judgement from 2007 and ordered Kejriwal to pay the university's legal fees in the sum of Rs 25,000 to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority within four weeks (GSLSA).

Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi in response to the high court's decision: "Doesn't the country even have the right to know how much the PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing the degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see the degree will be fined? What's happening?" "Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," According to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, in a tweet.

Sanjay Singh, a member of the Rajya Sabha and the party's national spokesperson, called the high court's decision "surprising."

"The CIC issued an order requesting that Gujarat University reveal details on Narendra Modi's academic background. Arvind Kejriwal was fined, but the university appealed the CIC's decision. Exactly what sort of choice is this?" Singh stated at a press briefing.

Would the country keep paying the price for having an illiterate prime leader, he asked, claiming that this "proves that the prime minister is genuinely not educated and he doesn't want the people of the country to know about his educational status." Modi was the target of an attack from the AAP leader, who demanded to see the "entire political science degree" Modi had claimed to have.

"Yesterday some posters were pasted which asked if the country's prime minister should be educated. Modi ji sent police to tear these posters," his action was a charge.—Inputs from Agencies