West Bengal BJP organises TMC protest rally

Koikata: On the same day that Mamata Banerjee began her sit-in to protest what she claims is a biassed stance by the BJP-led Union government towards West Bengal, the BJP's West Bengal unit staged a protest against what they claim is widespread corruption in public recruiting and looting of central funds by the ruling TMC.

Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the opposition, spoke at the protest programme, urging voters to give the "oust Mamata Banerjee administration" movement more impetus by focusing on a "No vote to TMC" in the upcoming panchayat polls and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

"Since independence, the people of West Bengal have suffered under one of the most corrupt regimes in the world, and that government is currently led by the TMC. The term "trinamool" refers to a band of bandits. The TMC's top brass is primarily concerned with lining their own coffers, whether through bribery or the sale of positions. The corrupt system must be toppled, and the BJP will do it in the coming days "As Adhikari put it.—Inputs from Agencies