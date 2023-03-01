Well-planned cities will decide country's fate: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that India's major cities would be the deciding factor in the country's future.

He spoke at a post-Budget webcast on "Urban Planning, Development, and Sanitation," where he emphasised the need for future-proof infrastructure in light of India's rising urbanisation.

"Only India's well-organized urban centres will be able to tell the country's future. Better planning will make our cities more resistant to climate change and ensure a reliable supply of water "that's what the Prime Minister had to say.—Input from Agencies