Weapons that Aaftab used to dismember Shraddha's body have been discovered: Sources

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to sources, some of the tools used by Aaftab Amin Poonawalla to dismember Shraddha Walkar's body have been found by investigators.

They added that they had also discovered Shraddha's ring, which Aaftab had given to another girl he had called to his apartment after killing her.

Aaftab met the woman through the same mobile dating app that he first met Shraddha, "Bumble," two days prior. The investigators got in touch with her. The woman works as a psychologist.

Five razor-sharp blades were found by the police last week at Aaftab's leased apartment. On Wednesday, teams from the Delhi Police paid a visit to his Chattarpur home.

"On Wednesday, during the search, five knives were found. It's unclear at this time if they were employed to dismember Shraddha's body. The knives have been forwarded for forensic analysis "Sources had said that.

Aaftab is currently undergoing a polygraph test at the Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

On Friday, his polygraph test was not finished. According to a top FSL official, he has been questioned by officials for the last three days, and the polygraph test will probably go on for a little longer.

On Friday, reports claimed that 50 to 60 questions were asked today, and everytime a Hindi question was posed, Aaftab responded in English while maintaining composure the entire time. However, according to the FSL sources, the officials did not receive the needed information.

(Inputs from Agencies)