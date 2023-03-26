We Know How To Turn Challenges Into Opportunities: Bihar BJP Chief

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has entrusted Samrat Choudhary with the responsibilty of strenghthening the party base in Bihar by appointing him the President of the party's state unit.

Choudhary, a vocal critic of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, comes from Kush-waha community.

He will be directly competing with the 'Mahaga-thbandhan' in the state, and is confident that the saffron party will win all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2024.

The state BJP chief, in a conversation with IANS, said that he is always prepared to raise the voices of the common people in the state.

"I know that there are certain challenges, but we know how to turn challenges into opportunities," the newly-appointed Bihar BJP chief said, while asserting that "the party would definitely form government in the state". Choudhary started his political career in 1990. His father, Shakuni Choudhary, was one of the founders of Samata party.

The BJP leader said that he would prioritise expanding the party base in the state and protect the honour and dignity of party workers.

When asked about caste-based politics and social equations, Chou-dhary said that BJP talks about the welfare and development of the poor and the marginalised.

Choudhary claimed that Nitish Kumar is "no longer important in the state politics and has become irrelevant". Citing the results of the 2015 state Assembly (Contd On P 2)