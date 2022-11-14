We're prepared to shoot at you. BJP leader in K'taka tells Cong MLA

Kalaburagi, Karnataka (The Hawk): According to police, a BJP official has been arrested for making threats to kill Congress MLA Priyank Kharge in the Kalaburagi area of Karnataka.

A police report has been filed against Manikantha Rathod, a member of the BJP who responded to Kharge, the KPCC's social media coordinator and the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge had said he could make sure no BJP politician could move about the constituency.

Rathod replied, "We are prepared to die if you, Priyank Kharge, shoot us with an AK-47 gun, and we are also prepared to shoot you down."

"Like an army, we are standing behind all communities. We are prepared for death. You can use an AK-47 or a gun made in your nation to shoot us at will.

The office of Kalaburagi's superintendent of police is under siege as a result of a protest by Congress members against the BJP, who are also calling for action against the BJP leader.

In this case, Rathod was charged under IPC Section 506 for making a threat against life by Bramhapura Police, who also filed a FIR in this regard.

In the Kalaburagi district, the Kharge family has a significant impact on the general populace. By beating Mallikarjuna Kharge in the most recent parliamentary elections, the BJP was able to shock them. Kharge later won a seat in the Rajya Sabha.

Due to the BJP's support from influential Lingayats, the district also benefits from its influence.

The approaching Assembly elections will include political high drama in the district.

(Inputs from Agencies)