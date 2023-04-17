  • Today is: Monday, April 17, 2023
WTO panel rules against India's ICT import taxes in dispute with Japan, EU

April17/ 2023

New Delhi: On Monday, a dispute panel from the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva said that India's tariffs on imported computers, cellphones, and other technological goods were unfair.

The EU, Japan, and Taiwan had taken their disagreement with these tariffs to the World Trade Organisation, where this judgement was issued.

According to the assessment from the WTO panel, "we recommend that India bring such measures into conformity with its obligations under the GATT 1994."—Inputs from Agencies

