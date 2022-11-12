Vistara launches nonstop Mumbai-Muscat flights

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Saturday, Vistara announced that beginning on December 12, nonstop service would be available between Mumbai and Muscat, the capital of Oman.

The only airline on the route to offer premium economy class in addition to business and economy class is Vistara, which will operate daily flights between the two cities using its A320neo aircraft.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Middle East with the addition of Muscat as the fourth city in the area," said Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara. This new route will further support the expanding traffic between India and Oman given the strong bilateral links and the prosperous trade and investment relations between the two nations.

"The capital city of Muscat continues to draw a sizable number of expats, traders, business travellers, and affluent leisure travellers from India who will now have the choice of flying business class and premium economy on India's best airline, complemented by Vistara's signature hospitality," reads the statement.

