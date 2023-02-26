Village development should be a social activity, says RSS chief

Jaipur: Village development should be a social activity, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday.

Speaking at the Prabhat Gram Vikas Milan's concluding session, he urged listeners to treat every second of society as their own and emphasised the importance of altering people's habits in order to build a more stable and orderly society.

According to him, India has always been a pioneer in environmentally responsible growth because of the country's commitment to the welfare of its citizens and the environment. "We were first in the economy in the whole world, and instead of expecting help from the government, we have to awaken the society and become self-reliant. Village development has to be done on our own."

Bhagwat advised that we organise a team to collaborate with the villagers in order to make decisions for the village's growth as a whole. "Collective thinking for development will be fool-proof and so, there should be collective decision-making for it. The result of such developmental activity comes gradually, therefore, we should work patiently with vision. Then only efficiency will be developed."—Inputs from Agencies