Vice President Praises Glorious History And Rich Cultural Heritage Of Tripura

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today visited Tripura and West Bengal, on his maiden tour to the states after assuming the new office.

During his daylong tour, the Vice President inaugurated an exhibition on "Historical & Cultural Heritage of Tripura" and presided over a seminar on "New Horizon of Educational Development in Tripura" at Maharaja Bir Bikram College in Agartala. Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dhankhar complimented the state on its numerous achievements in the field of education, including the steps taken towards implementation of New Education Policy -2020. "It is a well thought out policy aimed at transformation of our education sector and to make India a Vishwa Guru again," he underscored.

Describing his maiden visit to the north eastern state as a memorable one, Shri Dhankhar said that he was touched by the warmth and affection shown by people of Tripura. "I share your aspirations and dreams," he told them. Praising the glorious history and rich cultural heritage of the state, the Vice President said that Tripura and other North Eastern states are the pillars of India's Act East Policy.

Shri Dhankhar also appealed to the students to follow Fundamental Duties as these would help them become better citizens of the country. Earlier in the day, the Vice President along with his spouse, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar visited and performed puja at Mata Tripureswari Temple at Udaipur, Tripura. During the visit, he was briefed about the development work being undertaken at the renowned Shaktipeeth. "The holy Shaktipeeth emanates sublimity and welfare for humanity. Gratifying to note that a well thought out, massive development is taking shape at this revered ancient Temple," he remarked. Shri Dhankhar also held interaction with the Governor, Shri Satyadeo Narain Arya and other dignitaries at Raj Bhawan, Agartala. The Chief Minister of Tripura, Shri Manik Saha accompanied the Vice President during these programs. After his Tripura visit, the Vice President departed for his onward journey to Kolkata from Agartala Airport, where he was bid farewell by the Governor of Tripura, Shri Satyadeo Narain Arya, Chief Minister, Prof (Dr) Manik Saha and other dignitaries.