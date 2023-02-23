Uttarakhand: Rs 166 Cr MoU Signed For Yamunotri Ropeway Will Create Ease For Tourists: Dhami

Dehradun: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Yamunotri Ropeway was signed on February 23. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at CM camp office when the MoU was signed. Speaking on the same, CM Dhami said, “It is an auspicious day that today Rs 166 crore MoU for Yamunotri Ropeway, which is world famous pilgrimage site, has been signed, which will create an ease to the tourists and visitors. I convey my best wishes for the completion of work on time.” —PTI