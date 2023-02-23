  • Today is: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Menu
States & UTs

Uttarakhand: Rs 166 Cr MoU Signed For Yamunotri Ropeway Will Create Ease For Tourists: Dhami

The Hawk
February23/ 2023

Pregnant Women

Dehradun: Pregnant women in Uttarakhand will get the facility of birth waiting home before the delivery in all the districts, the state health secretary said on Thursday.

While talking to ANI, the State Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar said, "A decision has been taken to set up birth waiting homes in every district for pregnant women under National Health Mission (NHM)."

"Pregnant women will be given the facility to stay in the birth waiting room before delivery. The supplementary budget has been approved for this. It is worth mentioning that more than two lakh deliveries occur yearly in the state."

The State Health Secretary further informed that it has been decided to strengthen the Tuberculosis (TB) eradication campaign in the state.

"17 mobile units will be set up for TB eradication, in which it has also been decided to set up a portable digital X-ray unit," said Dr Kumar. —ANI

Categories :States & UTsTags :Pregnant Uttarakhnad Homes
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in