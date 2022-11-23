Uttarakhand Tragedy: One More Body Found In Tunnel At Hydel Project Site In Tapovan

Gopeshwar: The body of yet another Rishiganga tragedy victim was recovered on Tuesday from a tunnel at the NTPC's hydel project site in Tapovan in Chamoli district, nearly two years after the massive disaster, officials said.

The body was found 590 feet inside the SFT tunnel of Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project when it was being cleared of debris, they said.

The hydel project site in Tapovan suffered extensive damage in the tragedy caused by a glacial burst which flooded the Rishiganga river in February last year.

The body is without its head, left hand and left leg and has not yet been identified, district disaster management officer N K Joshi said.

Four bodies have been recovered over the past three months from the Tapovan site.

As many as 204 people had gone missing from Tapovan and Rishiganga power project sites after the tragedy, and bodies of 92 of them have so far been found. —PTI