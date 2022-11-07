Uttarakhand STF Raids Fake Medicine Factory In Haridwar, Two Arrested

Haridwar: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force on Saturday conducted raids in a factory of fake medicines in Dada Jalalpur village under the Bhagwanpur Police Station area in Haridwar district.

SSP STF Ajay Singh said that they recovered a large number of spurious drug-making machines, three spurious medicine boxes, 3160 medicines, fake wrappers and raw material in the factory of spurious drugs from the house of Khalid Hussain.

He said two persons, Sarwan Kumar and Ravi Mishra, have been arrested.

The main accused Khalid and his wife Shama Ansari are absconding. The police official said the place has been sealed by the Drug Inspector and SDM Roorkee.

For the past several days, Uttarakhand STF were working on the leads in the case. In the past too, under Operation Health, a dozen arrests and millions of counterfeit drugs along with illegal factories have been exposed. —ANI