Uttarakhand Police Files Case Against Man For Supporting Fugitive Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh

Dehradun: Amid the ongoing crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh carried out by the Punjab Police, the police in the nearby state of Uttarakhand has also registered a case in Mandhi Chowki police station of Udham Singh Nagar district for sharing a post in support of Amritpal Singh, said the police.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Gurvinder Singh Bains, a resident of village Daduwala in Kashipur.

"Accused Gurvinder Singh Bains has shared a post on social media supporting the absconding pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh", the police added. Earlier, the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters told ANI that the state police is on full alert mode regarding the absconding pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh from Punjab.

According to the police headquarters, a strict vigil is being kept by the police and intelligence department in the Udham Singh Nagar district of the state. The police headquarters told that close monitoring is being done to see if anyone is supporting Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh or is putting any posts on social media in support of him.

Amid the crackdown, which started on Saturday, the suspension of the internet, SMS and dongle services was also extended till Tuesday noon. Earlier on Monday, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said in a press conference, that there is huge suspicion of ISI angle and foreign funding in the case.

He also said that a total of 114 people have been arrested so far since the crackdown has launched.

Earlier, the Punjab Police informed that the uncle and driver of Amritpal Singh have surrendered before the police, and his uncle is en-route to Dibrugarh. Previously, four close aides of the pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh were detained and flown to Assam's Dibrugarh.

Previously the central agency sources informed that Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, who is an alleged advisor and financer of Amritpal Singh, was arrested by the authorities on Sunday.

The vehicle used by 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh for his escape was also seized by Punjab Police, along with several other vehicles and ammunition. Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar. Security has also been enhanced across the state, as per the police.

The police also conducted flag marches in various parts of the state to maintain law and order and instil confidence among people.

Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, on Saturday late evening, confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive".The police crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters clashed with uniformed personnel at the Ajnala police station on February 23 on the outskirts of Amritsar, demanding the release of one of Amritpal's close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Thousands of his supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man. —ANI