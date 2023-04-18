Uttarakhand Govt Warns Eateries Against Overcharging Chardham Yatra Pilgrims

Chamoli: The Chamoli district administration in Uttarakhand will take stringent action against eateries that overcharge pilgrims during Chardham Yatra. District Magistrate of Chamoli Himanshu Khurana has constituted a committee and issued orders for regular inspections of eateries.

"During the Chardham Yatra, strict action will be taken against the hotel and dhaba owners who charge more than the fixed price from the pilgrims and sell adulterated food items on the Badrinath and Hemkund Yatra route," said the order issued by the district magistrate said.

Char Dham yatra commences on April 22 and it is on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open for devotees on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27. On April 13 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Sing Dhami told ANI that the state government had made all arrangements to ensure that everyone's Char Dham Yatra is smooth.

"All the preparations for Char Dham Yatra have been completed. More than 12 lakh people have registered, and we have made all arrangements to ensure that everyone's journey is smooth," CM Dhami said

Uttarakand officials also said that health services are being improved for the pilgrims and several health ATMs have also been set up on the Yatra route.

"Health services are being improved on the Yatra route, and the number of Health ATMs will be increased in the coming time. The officer was directed to run an intensive checking campaign of food items in various hotels, dhabas and restaurants by forming a team on the travel route coming under Pauri district," Uttarakhand Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar said. "50 health ATMs have been set up by Hewlett Packard Enterprises under CSR in various medical units identified in Garhwal division on the Yatra route for health screening pilgrims. Parameters like blood pressure, sugar level, body temperature, oxygen content, body fat, 70 free tests including index, dehydration, and pulse rate will be done," he further added. —ANI