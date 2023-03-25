  • Today is: Saturday, March 25, 2023
Menu
States & UTs

Uttarakhand Govt Signs Agreement With Hewlett Packard For Health ATMs On Chardham Route

author-img
The Hawk
March25/ 2023

Uttarakhand Govt Signs Agreement With Hewlett Packard

Dehradun: An agreement between the Uttarakhand government and Hewlett Packard Enterprise was signed to deploy 50 health ATMs during Chardham Yatra, through which the devotees will get medical services on the yatra route.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the health facilities are being continuously improved so that the pilgrims do not face any health-related problems during the Chardham Yatra.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise will provide these services in the public interest.

Ankur Malhotra, director, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, said these health ATMs will provided more than 70 medical tests and telemedicine services. These services, Malhotra assured, will be provided 24 hours by the Hewlett Packard Enterprise. —ANI

Categories :States & UTsTags :Uttarakhand ATM Health Chardham
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in