Uttarakhand Finance Minister Tables FY24 Budget In State Assembly

Gairsain: Uttarakhand finance minister Prem Chand Aggarwal on Wednesday presented the annual budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the state assembly here, announcing an increase in capital expenditure.

Aggarwal presented the budget on the third day of the state assembly's ongoing budget session in Uttarakhand's summer capital Gairsain.

The budget focuses on investment in the human capital, inclusive development, increase in capital expenditure, better availability of healthcare facilities, technology based development and a coordination between ecology and economy, said Aggarwal who began his budget speech in Garhwali. —PTI