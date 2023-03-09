Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Hot Air Balloon, Para Motor Adventure Activities In Tanakpur

Champawat: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated the hot air balloon and para motor adventure activities organized during Purna-giri fair at Kiroda Nala, Tanakpur during his visit to Tanakpur Purnagiri.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took information from experts regarding hot air balloon and paramotor.

He directed the District Officer Champawat to start such activities in other places of the district as well. He said that other places in the district where hot air balloon and paramotor sports can be started should also be identified and developed.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The youth of the area should also be involved in hot air balloon and paramotor adventure activities so that more and more youth can join adventure activities and take up self-employment in this area." He said that this will also provide maximum employment to the local people. During this, local women expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for promoting adventure activities in the area.

—ANI