Uttarakhand CM Dhami Instructs Officials To Speed Up Works Of Jal Jeevan Mission

Dehradun: During the review of the drinking water department, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed the legislators to solve the major problems of the assembly constituencies and speed up the works of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In the meeting, he said asked the District Magistrates to hold meetings with the legislators from time to time in the districts and solve the problems of their areas.

CM Dhami gave these instructions to the officials during the review of the assembly constituencies in the Secretariat. In the review meeting, Dhami instructed the District Magistrates to speed up the works of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said, "It should be ensured that people do not face a shortage of drinking water during summer. To speed up development works and to solve regional problems, the District Magistrate should allot areas to the officers and inspects them from time to time to see the progress of the works."

"From the point of view of disaster management, complete arrangements for necessary equipment and human resources should be made at the tehsil level as well," he added.

Chief Minister said that continuous efforts are being made by the state government to promote agriculture, horticulture, tourism, and industry in the state. Efforts are also being made to strengthen health education and connectivity. Many public welfare schemes are being run to increase the livelihood of the people. Every possible effort is being made to bring Uttarakhand into the category of leading states of the country.

In the meeting, the legislators informed about the construction and strengthening of roads, the need for hand pumps for drinking water, improving health facilities in the hilly areas, flood protection works, the problem of garbage disposal, the problem of drainage and sewerage and various problems in their areas.

Responding to the problems raised by the legislators, CM Dhami said, "Whatever public problems have been raised by the legislators, every possible solution will be given to them." During the meeting, the legislators appreciated the initiative being taken by Chief Minister for the overall development of the state. He also termed this initiative as in the larger interest of the state. —ANI