Uttarakhand CM Dhami Extends Greetings On Eve Of Eid-Ul-Fitr

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday extended greetings to the people of the state on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has extended hearty greetings to the people of the state, especially the Muslim citizens of the state, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr," according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's office. "In his message, the Chief Minister has said that besides giving the message of happiness and harmony, Eid-ul-Fitr also strengthens social unity and promotes the spirit of brotherhood," it added.

Earlier on Friday, President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr saying that the festival spreads feelings of love, compassion and affection. "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all citizens living in India and abroad, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters," President Murmu said.

On Friday Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended warm greetings to the people ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. "The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr promotes brotherhood and spreads the message of peace and harmony," CM Yogi said. After sighting the moon earlier on Friday, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, president of the Islamic Centre of India, said, "Today, the moon was sighted in many cities. Hence tomorrow, April 22, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country" —ANI