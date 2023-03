Bhararisain: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday celebrated the festival of Phooldei with school children at the Chief Minister's residence in Bharadisain.

On this occasion girl students from Government Inter college Bharadisain met Chief Minister Dhami. CM wished them a brighter future. Uttarakhand education minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat also joined the Phooldei celebration at the Chief Minister's residence. —ANI