Uttarakhand Board Exams To Begin March 16

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Board's High School and Intermediate Examinations will begin from March 16.

For the first time, high school and intermediate examinations are to be held in the first shift.

Board Secretary Neeta Tiwari said, "The board examinations will continue till April 6." On December 29, last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 board exams, stating that the exams will start on February 15 and end on March 10.

While the boards for Class 10 will get over on March 21 the exams for Class 12 will end on April 5.

The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two papers of a student fall on the same date, the release stated. The date sheet has been issued much in advance so that the students can prepare well for the examinations, the Board said. —ANI