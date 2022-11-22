Using the Flipkart-Axis Bank credit card, customers can earn rewards up to Rs 20K

Bengaluru (The Hawk): Flipkart and Axis Bank unveiled the 'Super Elite Credit Card' on Tuesday, allowing cardholders to earn up to Rs 20,000 in rewards on Flipkart, Myntra, and Cleartrip.

The credit card will offer an activation incentive of 500 Flipkart SuperCoins and 4X SuperCoins for every transaction made on Flipkart, as well as rewards of up to Rs 20,000 across Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Health+, Cleartrip, and Flipkart Hotels, according to a statement from the business.

Dheeraj Aneja, SVP-Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart, stated, "At Flipkart, we strive to provide a convenient and cost-effective purchasing experience for our more than 450 million customers."

With the credit card, clients can earn a maximum of 200 SuperCoins each successful transaction and a total of 8 SuperCoins for every Rs 100 spent.

Customers of Flipkart Plus earn a total of 16 SuperCoins for every Rs 100 spent, up to a maximum of 400 SuperCoins for each successful Flipkart transaction.

The business stated, "For any other transactions outside of Flipkart, consumers will earn two SuperCoins with no cap for every Rs 100 spent on all eligible spends."

The card has an annual cost of Rs 500, which is waived if Rs 2 lakh is spent on the card annually.

Sanjeev Moghe, President and Head, Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, stated, "We believe that this co-branded credit card will appeal to customers across India seeking perks in the form of SuperCoins, as it delivers rewards and quick redemption opportunities on every purchase."

