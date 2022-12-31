Ushan Shah, top Pakistani actress, express her displeasure of a Hindu woman brutal murder

Islamabad (The Hawk): According to media sources, Pakistani actress Ushna Shah has criticised the treatment of religious minorities in the nation in light of allegations of Daya Bheels' terrible death.

The "Bashar Momin" actor expressed her displeasure with, how Pakistan's religious minorities are treated in the nation on Twitter, according to Samaa TV.

She stated, "Daya Bheel, a Sindhi Hindu, was brutally raped, killed, and decapitated, although there was no media outrage. Why aren't we speaking about this?"

Samaa TV said that Daya Bheel, a 44-year-old widow, was allegedly murdered on Tuesday. Her dismembered body was found in a field half a kilometre from her home in the Deputy Sahab village of Sindh, 18 kilometres from the Sanghar district office.

In a following tweet, she said that a sizable portion of Pakistan's minority population lacked a voice, like the late Daya Bheel.

The "Habs" actor penned, "I am friendly with a few Pakistani Hindus. Wonderful, compassionate folks; some of them even resemble my family. They come from wealthy families through coincidence. The idea that their lives may have been miserable if they hadn't been like the vast majority of minorities who lack a voice makes me cringe."

She described a time when, while performing her Asr prayers in Ramadan earlier this year, she received assistance from a Christian and a Hindu, according to The Current.

Shah had tweeted, "A Christian and a Hindu helped me pray Asr just now and set an example of tolerance."

The Hindu makeup artist at Nabila Salon held up the faucet so I could comfortably do Wudu, while the Christian makeup artist who did my makeup the night before spread out the Janemaz for me.

Ushan showed support for the nation's minorities last year on the occasion of the nation's 75th Independence Day.

The actress had posted on Instagram and stated, "When Pakistan's minorities receive the promised economic, physical, and religious security as well as civil liberty, I'll celebrate the country's independence. The same promise that gave this nation its start, "According to The Current.

