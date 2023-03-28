Use Your Creativity To Shine As An Interior Designer

Vijay Garg

Being an interior designer needs a good combination of skills, creativity and vision. It is a field where the students constantly need to brush up on skills and stretch their capacity every time.

People nowadays are becoming more aware of their standard of living and making sure that they lead a luxurious life. They work hard for the same, but with increasing population, inflation, and decreasing resources, it becomes a difficult task to achieve the goal. This is where the role of interior designers comes to the forefront. The best part of being an interior designer is that you are not bounded by any limits. Students can explore as much as they want to have an aesthetic and sustainable interior.

Following are the five best career options in the field of interior designing:

Creative Interior designer

As simple as the name suggests, you will be just an interior designer who works on improving the aesthetics of a place. It can be a café, studio or home. By employing their creativity and technical knowledge, students would need to improve the appearance of the particular space once a building is constructed. From fixing the wall textures to illuminating them with good lights to deciding the colour of walls and adding storage space, everything is their job.

Space planner

This task is quite fun because students would be able to work on articulately managing the space available. They will have an idea of the things that one needs in that space and would need to fix that space in a way so that everything looks luxurious. For instance, if there is a space constraint, the students would need to make it look spacious. This task will bring you challenges, but there is no fun without the challenges.

Media production designer

In our real lives, we are more thrilled by the reel life. However, being a production or a set designer would allow the students to work with a unit and decide the stage for shooting. Students would have to create sets for theatres, movies, reality shows, and other places. They will directly be working with the movie or ad film directors, to create the perfect setting for each scene according to the script.

Exhibition designer

As exhibition designers, students would have the opportunity to set up a closed space, like an auditorium or a stadium for numerous art exhibitions. They get to work on different themes and ideas based on what the exhibition is all about. If it is an educational exhibition, they will have to bring out the little Einstein within themselves. If it is an abstract art or fashion exhibition, they will just need to bring out the little artist in themselves.

Retail merchandise designer

As retail merchandise designers, students will need to plan campaigns for the merchandise and goods their clients deal with. They will have to create a marketing strategy as well as advertisement concepts for turning the client’s company into a brand. Students can add value to the products and brands that a company is dealing with by actively using their imagination.

