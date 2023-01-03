Upendra Kushwaha tells Tejashwi, Control your legislator

Patna (The Hawk): While the Grand Alliance government in Bihar has been in position for about five months, the first significant fissure materialised on Monday when Upendra Kushwaha, the president of the JD-U parliamentary board, asked Tejashwi Yadav, of the RJD, to take under control his MLA Sudhakar Singh.

In addition, Kushwaha urged him to recall the Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi era and how Chief Minister Nitish Kumar improved things once he entered power. Additionally, he urged Tejashwi Yadav to restrain Sudhakar Singh, his MLA, warning that failure would be bad for him.

Since Nitish Kumar left his position as agriculture minister, Sudhakar Singh has been criticising him. He recently compared Nitish Kumar to "Shikandi" from the Mahabharata, which infuriated the JD-U leaders.

"Tejashwi Yadav ji, please pay close attention to the statement made by one of your MLAs and educate him on the value of speaking with respect. He uses the term "Shikandi" to refer to the man who demonstrated manhood and emerged victorious from the unsettling circumstance at a time when nobody dared to speak ill of them (Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi), according to Kushwaha.

The JD-U politician, who is close to Nitish Kumar, openly made a strong remark on social media despite not using the term "Jungle Raj" in his series of tweets.

"Millions of JD-U supporters who have been connected to Nitish Kumar from the creation of the Samata Party, which later changed its name to Janata Dal-United, have been affected by Sudhakar Singh's statement. Tejashwi Yadav needs to tell Sudhakar Singh that Nitish Kumar would be remembered for saving Bihar from a frightening circumstance.

"With the support of the populace, Nitish Kumar set a record by becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar the most times, and if anyone refers to him as the "night guard" for such powerful figures, it is an insult to the people of Bihar. Tejashwi Yadav, stopping such statements would be best for both you and the alliance, Kushwaha stated.

