Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Up Yours to Rahul Gandhi from the current high-ups in power, even though Rahul himself is gleefully showing 'up yours' to his detractors, critics, enemies, rivals, competitors et al. Though made down and out being stripped of his MPship, ordered to vacate government accomodation etc, Rahul Gandhi's spirit is high-n-mighty because he is free now, "he is free to disband the Congress and start Republican Party or Democratic Party." Even he is free to end entire legacy of the Congress since its inception-year 1885, observe his followers numbering many crores already all throughout the country. Yes, significantly, notably, his support-base is yet to be ascertained in the N-E, East, Central, Deep West, opine his aides. Theoretically, their hypothesis evinces, in those places also, he is a household name which will become evidently clear when he embarks on East-to-West Padayatra any day now. To others, Up Yours from him.