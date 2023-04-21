Unveiling Dark World: Uttarakhand DGP's Book On Cybercrime Released In Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi Alumni Association organised a book release event for "Cyber Encounters" in the national capital on Thursday.

The book is written by Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) and co-authored by OP Manocha, former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist.

The foreword is written by filmstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Ashok Kumar is an IPS officer of the 1989 batch from the Uttarakhand cadre. His earlier book 'Khaki Mein Insaan' has received the GB Pant Award from Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) and the Ministry of Home Affairs. He has also authored another bestseller, Challenges to Internal Security of India.

OP Manocha has executed various defence projects in DRDO and is an active blogger and writer. Presented in the form of twelve fascinating stories, the book gives an account of real cybercrimes relating to fake identity on social media, ransomware, card cloning, sextortion, and phishing, among others. The book makes people aware of the crimes being committed in cyberspace, highlighting the modus operandi of the criminals in committing these crimes. It also provides valuable cyber tips on how to prevent being a victim of such crimes.

The book release event was witnessed in a jam-packed hall with the presence of eminent personalities, including cybercrime investigation experts, law enforcement officials, bureaucrats, entrepreneurs, academics, faculty members, students, and media personnel. The event was graced by Professor Vikram Singh, former DGP Uttar Pradesh, Lt Gen (Retd) Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Aman Gupta, cofounder and CMO, BoAt, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Director General Anish Dayal Singh and National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Director General Manoj Yadav. Speaking at the event, Ashok Kumar highlighted the challenges law enforcement agencies face in combating cybercrime and the need for increased awareness and capacity building in the field. OP Manocha discussed the various types of cyber threats and their impact on individuals, organizations and nations. A panel discussion, moderated by Advaita Kala, a renowned journalist and scriptwriter of the Bollywood thriller movie 'Kahani,' highlighted the techniques employed by cybercriminals and the challenges faced by the police, among other issues. —ANI