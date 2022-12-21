Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): United We Fail for sure, divided we unite, united we quarrel, quarelling we are divided...we are again leaving the Haryana Power Turf to "our friendly foe Manohar Lal Khattar, turning him the household name in Haryana, thanks to our day in, day out infighting amid ourselves": Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja, Kiran Chaudhry. Barring Selja, a SC, the rest of the 3 are Jats, well-known amid the partypeople to be "never satisfied", confide insiders unabashedly. As for Selja, she is likened to 'tadka' in a cauldron full of medley of "na idhar ka, na udhar ka, sirf apna, chaahey Kharge, Gandhis, Congress ko khulkar ghata (loss) kiyon na ho. Apna to sahee ho, sadkey jawan...". Its almost the same with the other 3 also though officially, all of them evince, they are die hard loyal to the Congress, Mallikarjuna Kharge but actually, they are fiercely loyal only to themselves individually and none / nothing else, unabashedly disclose insiders. They have already suggested to the party High Command to do away with all 4, zero in on abs fresh --- not Dipender Hooda S/o Bhupinder Hooda, Birinder Singh or his BJP MP son Birendra Singh or say, the latter's "chum" Satya Pal Malik and the like --- entity, declare him / her the Congress leader before even entering the ensuing electoral fray in the state so that the masses breathe fresh air on him / her and not get embroiled in vortex of same ol' entities mentioned above, analyse observers. Only if that happens in reality --- no way any way, comment many --- it will be "united we stand" in case of the Congress, may then be jitters for Khauar so on, so forth. QED