Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste stated here on Thursday that the government's current priority is to improve the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP), rather than privatise it.

The announcement came as he was walking away from a Rozgar Mela.

"As on date, we don't have any plan like that (sale), and in the coming days we will do better," Kulaste told reporters in the port city.—Inputs from Agencies